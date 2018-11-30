PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Micro-Transactions Revenue Surpasses that of Fortnite for iOS devices

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is lately getting more attention than the main PC version. There is a decrease in no. of players playing PlayerUnknown's Battleground PC for past few months and it seems not to improve. Though the story is just opposite for the mobile version of the game, with China and Asia covering a huge percentage of PlayerUnknown's Battleground mobile audience than that of Fortnite, the American audience is also doing considerably well.

In a recent report of Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data, micro-transaction revenue for PlayerUnknown's Battleground mobile rose up by 2.7 times last week in comparison to the previous 7 days. The end result was a revenue boost from $4.5 million to $12 million. Its almost 43% increase over the total revenue that PlayerUnknown's Battleground rival Fortnite grossed on iOS devices over the same period of time. This result was made possible due to the continuous support the devs have been providing to the mobile players.

The Mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battleground frequently gets new updates and content which keeps the mobile audience engaged and with the recent two big tournaments, it is gaining more popularity day by day in the mobile gaming world. This is also the first time that PlayerUnknown's Battleground was able to surpass its rival Fortnite Battle Royale.

PUBG Mobile's recent season 4(update v0.9.5) included some new additions which was highly demanded by the players(like the hardcore mode).

New additions in the game:-

- Added M762 automatic rifle, which can be found on all maps. It is the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that accommodates stocks. It has 3 firing modes: single shot, triple shot, full-auto.

- Added Scooter to PUBG Map Sanhok. This vehicle accommodates up to 2 players.

- Added dynamic weather to Sanhok. Now the weather changes between sunny, rain and foggy at random.

- Added Hardcore Mode, where footstep sounds and audio cues are removed to resemble the PC experience. This mode will be available periodically in the form of "Hardcore Week".