PUBG Mobile mid-range guide (December 2023)

Gunfights in PUBG Mobile can happen at different distances. While mastering every range is important in emerging victorious, mid-range battle performance contributes to turning the tide in your favor. In this battle royale game, knowing how to execute mid-range engagements will offer an advantage over your opponents, regardless of your experience level.

Dedication and persistence are two virtues that will influence your route to victory. Along with that, to help you succeed in mid-range engagements and obtain more Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile, this article will guide you with three crucial strategies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to win mid-range fights in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Weapon selection

The first step in winning mid-range skirmishes is to select the right weapon. Mid-range weapons that are optimal find a balance between stability, fire rate, and damage. The M416, AUG A3, and G36C are a few prominent options as of December 2023. These rifles have outstanding recoil control, allowing for pinpoint accuracy at medium ranges.

Attachments are crucial in improving your weapon's mid-range performance. Equip yourself with a 3x or 4x scope for clear eyesight, a vertical grip to reduce recoil, and a compensator for added stability. Don't underestimate the value of a well-equipped weapon; it can make or break your chances while attacking adversaries at mid-range.

2) Movement is a must

A frenetic ballet of peeking and strafing frequently characterizes mid-range confrontations. Instead of staying static in a gunfight, use fast strafing motions to make yourself a difficult target. Use the lean option to peer around corners without exposing your complete body.

This approach might catch opponents by surprise and give you an advantage in mid-range combat. Sound is a key factor in PUBG Mobile, so always be mindful of your surroundings. Identify opponent positions using acoustic clues and change your approach accordingly. A well-timed flank or repositioning maneuver can change the course of a mid-range combat.

3) Communication and team coordination

Effective communication is essential in the fast-paced environment of PUBG Mobile. Clear communication is crucial in a mid-range encounter, whether you're playing with a squad or in a duo. To overwhelm opponents, share enemy positions, shout out targets, and coordinate your movements.

Synchronization is critical when fighting in mid-range fights as a team, as is focusing your fire on a single target and utilizing the strengths of each partner to build a devastating force. Understanding your squad's load-outs and playstyles allows you to more effectively adjust to mid-range scenarios.

As the landscape of PUBG Mobile continues to evolve, embracing these principles will ensure you remain a formidable force on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.