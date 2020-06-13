PUBG Mobile name guide: How to choose a cool moniker?

Some players love to have cool names in PUBG Mobile and we tell you how to get one for yourself.

Here is a guide to how the players can select and customize their IGNs using sites and tools.

The enthusiasm for PUBG Mobile in India is at its peak and its fan base is increasing everyday. PUBG Mobile has set the standard for mobile battle royale games and there has been a gradual rise in participation in both the casual and the competitive scene in the game.

The trend of having a cool in-game name is also on the rise simultaneously. Having a fresh and unique name sets you apart from the other 99 players in the match.

A number of players seek a unique name for themselves while others still settle for conventional or straightforward IGNs.

The players can create, customize and alter their existing names to make it look interesting.

Some cool names that can be used in PUBG Mobile

#1 A1TH

#2 AC3

#3 DΞΛD

#4 FIЯΣ

#5 Dʌrĸ

#6 imMortal

#7 MΛMBΛ

#8 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉

#9 Ƭo×Ꭵℂ

#10 ZΞ℞Ø

#11 H0WL

#12 ᴘᴏɪsᴏɴ

#13 🅔🅩

#14 ₱Ɽ1₦₵Ɇ

#15 zαlgσ

#16 nɐɯǝ

#17 STΛR

#18 Calypso

#19 X3R0

#20 DReam

The choice of names depend on players’ personal preference and is always subjective.Players can choose names or create a new one using the following tools and sites.

#1 Nickfinder

The site has an excellent collection of names, it also has a tool that lets players make their name look cooler.

#2 Fancy Text Tool

This website provides options that are similar to Nickfinder. Players have to enter their name to get the output in a wide assortments of fonts.

#3 Tricksnation

This site provides players with a wide array of unique names that players can try based on their preference.

#4 NameGenerator.biz

The site offers the players an option to customize their names using various symbols and fonts.

#5 Lingojam

This website is also quite similar to those mentioned above. It has a variety of fonts that the players can use to alter their names.

