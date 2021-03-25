PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded today. A total of five matches were played between the 15 top teams from the previous week, on the first day of the third week.

The top five teams from today will move to the weekly finals (day 3 and 4 of week 3). The remaining 10 teams have been relegated to the elimination round (day 2 of week 3), where they will battle with the other five bottom-ranked teams of the previous week's day 2, for the ten slots in the weekly finals.

The tournament started on the 11th of March and will continue until April 18th. TEC emerged victorious in the first week, while STE claimed the second week, both winning 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000 USD) each.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 1 Overall standing

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 1 Overall standings

Day 1 of the third week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with The Chosen winning on Miramar with nine kills, followed by Team SMG with nine kills as well.

All Gamers won the second match on Miramar with a whopping 19 kill points, followed by DKG and TEC with seven kills each kills.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 1 Overall standings

Team Weibo won the third match on Sanhok with 26 points, with MingSkr alone securing seven kills. Nova XQF and RNG played aggressively and secured 23 and 21 points respectively in the match.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by DKG with 19 points. However, Q9 topped the points table with 26 points, with Q9 Yzz bagging the MVP title with six kills.

Advertisement

The fifth and final match was won by STE with six kills, followed by Show Time with eight kills and TC with four kills.

At the end of Week 3 Day 1 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, The Chosen topped the charts with 19 kills and 55 points, followed by Q9 with 27 kills and 54 points. DKG was in third spot with 25 kills and 54 points.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 1

Along with these three, RNG and Team Weibo also qualified for the weekly finals. PMGC Finals Champions Nova XQF and PMGC League Champion 4 AM both missed out on qualification, as they secured eighth and twelfth places respectively.

PEL Season 1 week 3 day 2 Teams :-

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 2 Teams