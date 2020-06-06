PMIS 2020: Players demand transparency about In-Game Qualifiers results

The PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifier results were declared on 5th June 2020.

A lot of controversy has surrounded the results, and players allege that teams with lower kill scores than them had been qualified, instead of them.

PMIS Mobile India Series results were declared on 5th June Instagram Story by KulltheGreat

PMIS 2020 results were declared on 5th June 2020. The teams that have qualified for the online Qualifier will fight for the 64 slots in the quarter-final.

Players are unhappy with PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifier results

The results of the In-Game Qualifier for PMIS 2020 has disappointed many players, which has caused some dissent in the series. Many squads also alleged that despite getting higher average skills and points than the teams that qualified, they did not receive the mail for qualification.

The players expressed their feelings in the PUBG Mobile India discord channel. Kullthegreat, the admin of the server and owner of Villager Esports, also came forward and made a post on the discord server.

"This server is not Esports server, but however, we always help with basic problems like Registration, etc. Results of PMIS is not upto us nor we have any affiliation to PMIS management in any way. Thank You"

He also posted a series of stories on Instagram about the PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifier results.

Stories by kullthegreat

Instagram story posted by Team 8Bit

One of the professional teams,Team 8bit, posted an Instagram story in which they claimed that despite having an average of 37+ kills, they did not qualify for the PMIS 2020. They also felt that there were some errors with the selection since teams with lower scores had qualified.

A story posted by soul_sangwan on Instagram

On the other hand soul_sangwan posted a story stating that his team for PMIS 2020, Element eSports, have qualified for the next stage.

soul_sangwan in this video that was posted about a week back, stated that his team had an average of 36+.

The players had posted messages in various sections of PUBG Mobile India Discord server. Certain sections of the PUBG Mobile India Discord server subsequently had to be closed down.

Below is the reaction of Ghatak on this controversy:

There is growing unrest among the players who are demanding transparency of results and fair play.

An official statement by the organisers is yet to be given out.

The players are displeased with the conduct of the tournament organisers and have started tweeting about the same.

This is serious issue from @PUBGMOBILE_IN

We have 43.6 average kills per match but we didnt recieve any mail for qualifing but below our average kills teams got confirmed mails.. Please check the issue here. #pmis#pmishasresultissue pic.twitter.com/VyLfeR80ap — sameer virani (@sameer1741995) June 5, 2020

We participated in the so called PMIS event, however we did not qualify. Some people with lesser points than us got qualified. My team had a average of 37.6 kills and 10 chicken dinners in our best games. We demand transparency. #pmisscam #pmis2020 @PUBGMOBILE_IN @TencentGames — Raj Kunwar (@RajKunw27637451) June 6, 2020

A lot of other controversies have followed the announcement of the results.

The Discord channel link for qualified teams was leaked, and the link had to be revoked.

“For the teams who have been qualified and have received an email with an invalid Discord server link, rest assured, the server link was revoked. You will receive another email very soon. Follow the instructions given in the new email; you will be told to fill up a form and will be contacted via Phone call or Whatsapp for verification. After that, you will receive the Discord server invite.

