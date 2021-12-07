PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League Stage East Weekday 2 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of Weekday 2 of the PMGC: East 2021 League Stage was played today. 20 teams competed in a round-robin format with Groups A & B playing 5 matches, D & E playing 3 matches, and Group C playing 4 matches today. The two days of weekday play will decide the Top 16 for the second super weekend.

At the end of Day-1, The Infinity from Thailand continued to their newfound form to demolish the competition. The team managed to secure a whopping 97 points in 5 matches, at a mindboggling 19.04 points per game average, to take the top spot at the end of the day. Such was the dominance of The Infinity today that not once did they fall out of the Top-4 spot in any game.

PMGC League Stage East Weekday 2, Day 1 overall standings

Overall standings of PMGC League East Weekday 1 day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile Twitter)

Team Secret, the Malaysian veterans, continued on their merry run and secured the second spot with 44 points from 3 games. The team secured a huge 17 kill chicken dinner in their first match today, to set the tone for the rest of their day. The team was able to secure 23 kills in total.

DRS Gaming, the team from Nepal, capitalized on their top form to secure the third spot with 40 points and 13 kills in just 3 matches of gameplay. The team currently looks all set to qualify for the second super weekend, given that they will compete in all 5 matches tomorrow.

BC Swell from Japan, DXavier from Vietnam, Deadeyes Guys from Nepal, and Bigetron RA from Indonesia are currently in the danger zone from the 17th to the 20th spot and are at risk of getting eliminated-- given that they don't step things up tomorrow.

Deadeyes Guys especially have not been able to find their footing, as they only managed to secure 9 points in the 5 games they played.

Faze Clan from Thailand, who missed the PMGC super weekend 1, looked steady today and managed to secure 23 points in the three games they played. The team should look to play in the same manner in their remaining five matches tomorrow, as well.

Rico Infinity Team, Cryptics, and Damwon Gaming are currently at the brink as well -- as all these squads have played 4 matches and are at the 13th, 15th, and 16th spots respectively.

It will be intriguing to see the race between the teams tomorrow for the Top 16. The competition promises to be cutthroat and a viewer spectacle.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider