PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 3 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the third and final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL) came to an end today.

After an enthralling day of action which saw the 20 competing teams battle it out for the 16 spots in the final super-weekend, RTG Esports emerged at the top of the points table with 59 points and 27 kills.

Following them in second place was FalconsEsport with 50 points and 21 kills. The third place at the end of the day was captured by iKurd Esports with 47 points and 16 kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 3 day 1 overall standings

The day kicked off with the first match being played on Sanhok. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by Falcons Esports with nine kills to their name. Gunz Esports finished second in this match with two kills, while RTG Esports followed them to a third-place finish with five kills.

The second and third matches of the day were played on maps Erangel and Sanhok respectively. The victory in these matches were secured by iKurd Esports and FATE Esports with eight and 14 kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by ARAB GSG with 11 kills. The fan-favorite team from India, Galaxy Racer, also played well in this match, securing the second spot with 13 kills to their name. The third place in this match was secured by RTG Esports with 10 kills. Gxr Mj was the MVP with nine kills.

The fifth and final match of the day, played again on Sanhok, was won by iKurd Esports, who secured two kills. However, Yalla Esports secured the most points in this match, finishing third and securing eight eliminations. The second place in the match was secured by Gunz Esports with five kills.

Top 10 kill leaders from PMPL Week 3 day 1

In the overall kill leaderboards for the day, MJ from Galaxy Racer leads with a total of 11 eliminations. Following him were Chaos, Damar, ElChapo and Senku, who also played well throughout the day.

With one day remaining in the third-weekday play, teams will be focusing on getting maximum points, as they look to guarantee their spot in the final super weekend.