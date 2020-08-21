PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia league stage Week 2 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 2 of the Indonesia league stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2, i.e., the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, has concluded. Groups A and B did battle on the day. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving on to the finals, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 2 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings

The day started with Aerowolf Limax winning the first match of Erangel with ten kills. The team finished the day in tenth position overall with 120 points in 18 games.

The second match in Sanhok was won by Morph Team with 13 kills, as the side finished in fourth position with 161 points.

Red Rocket Cosmic clinched the third match of Mirmar with six kills, ending eighth with 125 points.

The fourth match in Vikendi saw Aura Esports come out on top with 17 kills, with Aura Steve getting seven kills. Aura was placed second with 178 points.

The fifth match of Erangel was claimed by ION Esports, as the team bagged 16 kills, thanks to ION Redfacen registering seven frags himself.

In the last match in Miramar, ONIC Esports picked up ten kills and won.

At the end of Day 1 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, ION is leading the overall points table with 219 points in 18 matches. The team also bagged 66 points on the day, which is the highest along with Morph.

Redfacen leads the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 36 kills, followed by ION Aura with 29 kills. Aura Jayden is in third place with 27 kills.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia kill leaders after Week 2 Day 1