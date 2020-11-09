PUBG Mobile : PMPL South Asia season 2 Prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 (PMPL) has finally concluded after an intense four days of Grand finals. Abrupt Slayers emerged as the champions of PMPL SA S2 and took home a huge chunk of the prize pool. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 2,000,00 USD.

The top three teams from the tournament qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) a 2 million USD global event scheduled from 24th November to 20th December, in which the top 24 teams around the world will battle it out.

PMPL South Asia Grand Finals Prize Pool:- 142,500 USD

1st Place (Winners): $40,000- Abrupt Slayers (Qualified For PMGC)

2nd Place (Runner Up): $20,000- DRS Gaming (Qualified For PMGC)

3rd Place: $14,000- A1 Esports (Qualified For PMGC)

4th Place: $8,000- 7Sea Esports

5th Place: $6,500- Deadeyes Guys

6th Place: $6,500- Team Bablu

7th Place: $5,500- Elementrix

8th Place: $5,500- PN Crew

9th Place: $5,000- Team T2Ksg

10th Place: $5,000- VTN Jyanmaara

11th Place: $4,500- Future Station

12th Place: $4,500- Scytes

13th Place: $3,500- Stalwart Esports

14th Place: $3,500- CZ HighVoltage

15th Place: $2,750- Assidious Esports

16th Place: $2,70- Venom Legends

MVP(Most Kills): $5000- DRS Nima- 30 kkills

PMPL South Asia League Stage Prize Pool

PMPL South Asia Season 2 League stage Prizepool

1st Place (Winners): $10,000- Deadeyes Guys

2nd Place (Runner Up): $8,000- Team T2Ksg

3rd Place: $6,000- A1 Esports

4th Place: $4,000- DRS Gaming

5th Place: $3,500- 7Sea Esports

6th Place: $3,500- Venom Legends

7th Place: $2,000- Abrupt Slayers

8th Place: $2,000- Future Station

9th Place: $1,500- Elementrix

10th Place: $1,500- PN Crew

11th Place: $1,500- CZ HighVoltage

12th Place: $1,500- Team Bablu

13th Place: $1,250- Scytes

14th Place: $1,250- 247 Gaming

15th Place: $1,250- Assiduous Esports

16th Place: $1,250- INES

17th Place: $1,000- Stalwart Esports

18th Place: $1,000- VTN Jyanmaara

19th Place: $1,000- RED Esports

20th Place: $1,000- PAIN ELMT

Here is the overall leaderboard from week 3 day 4 of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia! We will see the Top teams battle it out in the Finals! Stay tuned for more information. #PMPL pic.twitter.com/kt912lzZ61 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 3, 2020

The regular season of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase of the event began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating