PUBG Mobile : PMPL South Asia season 2 Prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 (PMPL) has finally concluded after an intense four days of Grand finals. Abrupt Slayers emerged as the champions of PMPL SA S2 and took home a huge chunk of the prize pool. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 2,000,00 USD.
The top three teams from the tournament qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) a 2 million USD global event scheduled from 24th November to 20th December, in which the top 24 teams around the world will battle it out.
PMPL South Asia Grand Finals Prize Pool:- 142,500 USD
1st Place (Winners): $40,000- Abrupt Slayers (Qualified For PMGC)
2nd Place (Runner Up): $20,000- DRS Gaming (Qualified For PMGC)
3rd Place: $14,000- A1 Esports (Qualified For PMGC)
4th Place: $8,000- 7Sea Esports
5th Place: $6,500- Deadeyes Guys
6th Place: $6,500- Team Bablu
7th Place: $5,500- Elementrix
8th Place: $5,500- PN Crew
9th Place: $5,000- Team T2Ksg
10th Place: $5,000- VTN Jyanmaara
11th Place: $4,500- Future Station
12th Place: $4,500- Scytes
13th Place: $3,500- Stalwart Esports
14th Place: $3,500- CZ HighVoltage
15th Place: $2,750- Assidious Esports
16th Place: $2,70- Venom Legends
MVP(Most Kills): $5000- DRS Nima- 30 kkills
PMPL South Asia League Stage Prize Pool
1st Place (Winners): $10,000- Deadeyes Guys
2nd Place (Runner Up): $8,000- Team T2Ksg
3rd Place: $6,000- A1 Esports
4th Place: $4,000- DRS Gaming
5th Place: $3,500- 7Sea Esports
6th Place: $3,500- Venom Legends
7th Place: $2,000- Abrupt Slayers
8th Place: $2,000- Future Station
9th Place: $1,500- Elementrix
10th Place: $1,500- PN Crew
11th Place: $1,500- CZ HighVoltage
12th Place: $1,500- Team Bablu
13th Place: $1,250- Scytes
14th Place: $1,250- 247 Gaming
15th Place: $1,250- Assiduous Esports
16th Place: $1,250- INES
17th Place: $1,000- Stalwart Esports
18th Place: $1,000- VTN Jyanmaara
19th Place: $1,000- RED Esports
20th Place: $1,000- PAIN ELMT
The regular season of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase of the event began on 15th October, with 20 teams participatingPublished 09 Nov 2020, 08:03 IST