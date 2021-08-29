PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 1 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 concluded. The day belonged to RRQ as they dethroned fan-favorite Bigetron RA from the top spot.

The points standings are dominated by RRQ after Day 2 of the tournament, with 80 kills and 147 points, followed by Skylightz Gaming with 46 frags and 111 points. Bigetron RA has fallen to third with 50 frags and 96 points, and Livescape gained two places to finish at fourth with 40 kills and 93 points.

RRQ Mort is now the lead MVP of Super Weekend with 4356 damage and 21 kills, and his teammate Asaa is the top eliminator with 26 frags.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 1 Day 2 Match standings

PMPL S4 Indonesia Super Weekend 1 overall standings after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile Esports)

With a whopping 16 kills, RRQ won on the first match played on the classic map of Erangel. They were followed by NFT Esports, who accrued five kills. The MVP title for the match went to RRQ Nerpehko.

RRQ continued their stellar run and claimed victory in the second match, which was played on the desert map of Miramar, with 13 frags, followed by Dewa United and Skylightz with six and five frags, respectively.

With 12 kills, Livescape dominated the third match of the day played on Erangel. After the third match, RRQ was leading the overall points table, followed by Bigetron RA and Skylightz Gaming.

The fourth match was played at Sanhok's rainforest map, where Takae won with 11 kills and Kean scored five frags for the MVP. After passive play, Bonafide was able to claim second place with four eliminations.

In the fifth and final match, played on Erangel, Skylightz Gaming scored a whopping 17 kills. Following them, RRQ picked up seven frags, while Bigetron picked up six.

PMPL Super weekend Week 1 Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 17:00 (3:30 pm IST)

Match 2: Miramar - 18:30

Match 3: Erangel - 19:30

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:15

Match 5: Erangel - 21:00

Today is the last day of the first super weekend, so teams lagging need to catch up.

