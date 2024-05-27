PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm spin: How to spin, all rewards, and more

Krafton recently added the PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm spin to the popular Battle Royale title. This is the latest Gilt spin to be added after update 3.2. Players can get multiple cosmetics and other items. The PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm was added to update 3.2 on May 24 at 00:00 UTC and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on June 25, 2024.

The article will highlight all the important details about the spin.

How to complete and get rewards in the PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm spin?

The PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm Spin offers lucrative rewards in abundance. However, players must spend UC to get hold of these trinkets. While completing a single spin costs 60 UC, 10 spins can be completed at once by spending 540 UC. However, getting the major cosmetics is tough.

Players can also get major rewards from the Gem Exchange Center by exchanging Quantum Gems.

Here's a look at all the major items available in the PUBG Mobile Quantum Storm Spin:

Mercury Soldier Set (6 Quantum Gems)

Fatal Foil QBZ (3 Quantum Gems)

Galactic Trek Glider (3 Quantum Gems)

Mercury Soldier Backpack (2 Quantum Gems)

Mercury Soldier Emote (1 Quantum Gem)

Mercury Soldier Popularity gift (1 Quantum Gem)

Small Quantum Gems x50 (1 Quantum Gem)

Material (1 Quantum Gem)

Players can use their Small Quantum Gems obtained from the spin to get hold of various items:

Fatal Foil Molotov Cocktail

Fatal Foil Grenade

Fatal Foil QBZ attachments (6x Scope, 4x Scope, 3x Scope, 2x Scope, Side Scope, Holographic Sight, Red Dot Sight, Extended Quickdraw Mag, Extended Mag, Quickdraw Mag, Compensator, Flash Hider, Suppressor, Thumb Grip, Vertical Grip, Half Grip, Angled Grip, and Light Grip)

Bloodstained Nemesis Mask

Mini Materials

Ring Popularity gift

Although some of the above items can be obtained directly from the spin, a few must be exchanged to complete the entire look of the Mercury Soldier Set or the Fatal Foil QBZ.

In addition, those who obtain the Mercury Soldier Set, Fatal Foil QBZ, Galactic Trek Glider, and Mercury Soldier Backpack, will be entitled to a Mercury Soldier Avatar.

Lucky players who have the Mercury Soldier Set, Fatal Foil QBZ, and SSC Tuatara Hypercars can flaunt them in the matches to stand out.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Indian players must refrain from playing the title and spending UC in it. They can play BGMI instead, where the Quantum Storm spin is expected to arrive after the release of the 3.2 update.

