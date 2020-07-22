PUBG Mobile redeem code generators: Real or fake?

The temptation of skins and costumes is difficult to resist in PUBG Mobile. The game offers a plethora of eye-catching and attractive skins and costumes. Usually, most of the exclusive items can be obtained via Royal Pass or by purchasing it via the in-game store, requiring the players to spend UC.

The players need to spend ₹79 to get 60 UC and ₹420 for 325 UC and so forth. For many, this is not feasible, and hence redeem codes come to their rescue. Redeem codes provide players with an opportunity to get various exclusive items for free.

But these codes usually have a limit on the number of users who can avail it. Usually, these redeem codes get exhausted quite quickly, so players look for alternative ways to get them.

Many players stumble across various websites that claim to provide a tool called as redeem code generator. In this article, we will discuss about such tools.

What is a redeem code generator in PUBG Mobile?

Many videos and websites claim to provide this tool. It is alleged that the redeem code generators provide the players with unique redeem codes that the players can use to get various in-game items in PUBG Mobile. However, these tools do not work are fake.

Do redeem code generators work?

All the redeem codes are unique and distinct and are given out by PUBG Mobile. Hence, by no means, these codes can be generated by using any tools. So the possibility of redeem code generators to work is zero.

Many of the websites require a so-called human verification, which is impossible to complete. Some of the websites require the players to enter their account detail, which might lead to losing the account's ownership.

Hence any third-party website or videos that claim to provide such tools are fake as by no means these tools work. The players are advised not to use such tools as these are surely fake and do not work under any circumstances.

Players should only use the official redemption to use the redeem codes.

