PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 12th) to get free rewards

PUBG Mobile features attractive cosmetics that make it hard to resist. The Royale Pass and events offer easy access to these items, requiring UC, which in turn has to be purchased by spending real money.

Spending money on in-game currency is a luxury that not everyone can afford, and hence the use of redeem code acts as a perfect alternative. Many players wait for the game's developers to release new redeem codes to get free rewards. Here are the latest codes for the exclusive set and parachute.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for July 12th

Redeem codes

BMTDZBZPRD

PUBGMCREATIVE

Rewards

White Rabbit Set is the reward for one of the redeem codes

White Rabbit Set (1d)

Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)

Note: Codes might expire after a short time, so it is imperative to claim them as soon as possible.

Here is a simple and easy way to obtain the rewards listed above from the official Redemption Center:

Step 1: Go to PUBG Mobile's redemption center. This link will redirect users to the mentioned website.

Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID, and verification code

Step 2: Users must enter all the required details, including their UID, verification code, and one of the redemption codes provided above.

Step 3: Click on the redeem button beneath the text fields to continue.

Confirm the details to obtain the rewards

Step 4: When a dialog box appears on the screen asking players to verify the details, tap the ok button to finish the redemption process.

Both the items can be claimed from the mail system

Step 5: The rewards are added to the respective account almost immediately and can be retrieved from the game's mail section. The parachute and set can be equipped from the inventory.

Whenever an error message appears upon pressing the redeem button, which states that the redemption limit has been reached, it indicates that the code has expired. There is no alternative way around it except to wait for the release of the new codes.

