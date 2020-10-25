PUBG Mobile features several in-game items like gun skins, outfits, and more. Most of these items can be availed by spending the in-game currency - UC. Since purchase these is not a feasible option for every player, they tend to look for alternative ways to get these items for free.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to avail the in-game items for free, and they also require the least effort. However, on the downside, these codes are for a stipulated duration, and only a set number of players can claim them.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for today (25th October): Free popularity gift

Redeem code: BGDHZBZUQU

Players will receive a giftable item called 'I See You', which upon gifting to another player, increases the recepient's popularity by 200.

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

It is very straightforward to claim these codes. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Players can only use the Redeem Codes from the official redemption center present on PUBG Mobile’s website. You can click here to visit the page.

Step 2: Enter the PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code, and verification code.

Confirm the details

Step 3: Click on the redeem button. A pop-up appears, prompting you to verify your details.

Step 4: Click, OK.

After the code is redeemed successfully, you will be able to collect the reward from the mail section of the game.

Errors associated with the codes

As mentioned earlier, the redeem codes have a specific set usage limit. Hence, you have to use them as quickly as possible to avail the benefits. If you receive an error message stating that ‘redemption limit is reached,’ it merely means that the code is exhausted, and that it cannot be used any further to claim rewards.

