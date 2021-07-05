PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (5th July): Free rewards for global users

Players can choose from various cosmetics in PUBG Mobile as the developers continually expand the list of existing ones. These items are complicated to resist, and users desire to acquire them at any cost.

A major roadblock for many users is the lack of in-game currency, i.e., UC, which is required to purchase most of these items. For them, redeem codes are life-savior as they must be merely claimed to attain the rewards for free.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 5th)

The new PUBG Mobile redeem code provides the Drifter Set as its reward

Redeem code: BMTFZBZQNC

Reward: Drifter Set (1d)

Players should use the code quickly as the code might expire soon, and then they wouldn’t be able to obtain the Drifter Set.

Here are some of the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released previously:

BNBEZBZECU

BMTCZBZMFS

BMTJZDZPPK

VEZIRBEYEID

BRAEID

EGOISTPATIEID

DOCHEID

MEZARCIEID

LEVKIN1QPCZ

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMT

SIWEST4YLXR

Also read: PUBG Mobile crosses 150 million pre-registrations ahead of version 1.5 update

A guide at obtaining rewards via PUBG Mobile redeem codes

Users can follow the instructions provided below to attain the specific rewards:

Step 1: All the PUBG Mobile codes must be used on the game’s official “Redemption Center.” Clicking on this link will guide the players to it.

Users are required to enter all the details into the text field

Step 2: After the users have reached there, they can enter the required details, including the verification code, redeem code, and UID (Character ID).

Step 3: Once they are done with it, they are supposed to press the “Redeem” button.

After checking the details, players must click on the "OK" option

Step 4: A dialog box will show up, reading the Reward Information, Character ID, and Nickname. Next, they should tap on the “OK” button.

Rewards will be sent to players shortly after successful redemption. These items must be collected from the mail section within the given duration.

Once the given code has expired, it will throw up an error whenever they attempt to use it. The message will state that the code’s redemption limit has been reached and has been rendered invalid.

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,259,457 accounts this week

Edited by Srijan Sen