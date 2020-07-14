PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 14, 2020): Free Rugged Orange UMP-45 skin

PUBG Mobile often releases redeem codes which provide players with an opportunity to get free items.

Here is the new redeem code for Rugged (Orange) UMP-45 skin in PUBG Mobile.

New Redeem Code in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile periodically releases redeem codes which allow its players to get exclusive in-game items for free. Most of these items can be purchased by spending UC in the game. However, many players cannot afford to buy UC, which makes redeem codes one of the best ways to get some of the best exclusive items in the game, including gun skins.

The gun skins in PUBG Mobile are quite eye-catching and players are often excited to attain them despite the fact that they don’t improve their skills or influence the gameplay in any way.

Redeem code for Rugged (Orange) UMP-45 skin in PUBG Mobile

Redeem Code: BAPPZCZTUH

(Note: The duration for this skin is three days)

The redeem code is currently working but players have to be quick to use it if they want to obtain the skin for free.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: When will season 14 come out?

Advertisement

How to use the Redeem Code in PUBG Mobile

The UMP skin in PUBG Mobile

Players have to follow the steps given below to claim the skin for free:

Step 1: Visit the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center present on the official website.

The players have to visit the official Redemption Center to claim the reward

Step 2: Enter the redeem code and fill all other necessary fields like the PUBG Mobile ID and the verification code.

Step 3: Click on the Redeem Button.

Step 4: A pop-up window will appear, prompting the player to verify his/her details.

Step 5: Click Ok

Step 6: The player will receive the item via the mail section.

The reward can be collected via mail section

Errors associated with redeem codes

If players get an error stating ‘the redemption limit reached,’ it means the code is exhausted and cannot be used further. Players will then have to wait for the new codes to be released.

Also Read: What is Game for Peace? The history behind the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile