PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (June 8th): How to claim free rewards

PUBG Mobile and 'Godzilla vs Kong' collaboration is underway, and developers have released content regarding the features, different game modes and cosmetics.

Several skins and costume sets can be obtained through events or the store, where players have to either complete specific tasks or spend the in-game currency (UC), which is slightly difficult for some.

Recently, the developers released a new redeem code for the exclusive skin for the Pan. This article provides the latest PUBG Mobile redeem code.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (June 8th)

The rewards can be collected from the mail section

Redeem code: BARISGEID

Rewards: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

The code is currently working, so players should use it right away if they do not want to miss out on exciting rewards.

Note: All PUBG Mobile redeem codes have a specified limit, and once that limit is reached, the player will no longer be able to use the code again, and an error message will appear: "Redemption Limit Reached." Players must wait until new codes become available as there is no workaround.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem code to get an exclusive Pan

Step 1: The first step entails heading to the game's official Redemption Center, a dedicated webpage for the same purpose. If users find any difficulty, they can also use the link provided below to visit it.

Website: Click here

Fill in all the particulars and tap on the confirm button

Step 2: Players should enter their PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: After filling out all the details, they must click on the confirm button.

A dialog box will appear prompting users to verify the details

Step 4: A pop-up will appear on the screen where users will be asked to confirm details, such as their in-game name and PUBG Mobile-ID. Click OK.

Step 5: Once these steps have been completed successfully, rewards will be shortly added to the account. The pan skin must be collected from the mail section and equipped from the inventory.

