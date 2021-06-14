PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (14th June): Free Bumble Bee set, Desert Ranger set, and more

Although cosmetics do not influence gameplay, PUBG Mobile players actively seek them due to their aesthetic value. Among these, outfit sets are some of the desired as they can be used to customize the character's appearance.

Most of them can be easily acquired by the use of UC, but not everyone has the luxury to purchase the currency. Redeem codes are released by developers and are an excellent opportunity to get in-game items.

Also read: PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (13th June): Free Dawn Walker set and more rewards

PUBG Mobile redeem code for June 14th

Here are all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes along with their corresponding rewards:

Racer Set (Gold) (1d)

LEVKIN1QPCZ – Racer Set (Gold) (1d)

Bumble Bee Set (1d)

VETREL2IMHX – Bumble Bee Set (1d)

Stealth Brigade Set (1d)

ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set (1d)

Desert Ranger Set (1d)

BOBR3IBMT – Desert Ranger Set (1d)

Assassin Suit (1d) and Assassin Bottom (1d)

SIWEST4YLXR – Assassin Suit (1d) and Assassin Bottom (1d)

Disclaimer: These codes are working now and may expire soon, and users are supposed to claim them quickly before they expire.

Also read: PUBG Mobile YouTuber Paras Singh opens up about post-arrest experience after controversial remarks

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem code to claim rewards

Step 1: Players can use the redeem code from the Redemption Center on the official website. This link will redirect the user to the webpage.

Users have to fill in their character ID, redeem code, and verification code

Step 2: Users should then enter their PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code, and verification code. Then press the "Redeem" button.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up on the screen. They need to verify all the details, like their ID and in-game name.

Once the details have been verified, press ok

Step 4: Press OK to confirm the redemption process. The rewards will be credited to their account very soon. These items can be claimed through in-game mail.

Players can equip individual sets from the inventory section.

There is a set usage limit for every PUBG Mobile redeem code, and it can only be claimed by a specific number of players. Once the code has been exhausted, the following errors will be displayed: “Redemption Limit Reached.”

There is nothing players can do in this scenario except wait for the new code to be released.

Edited by suwaidfazal