PUBG Mobile YouTuber Paras Singh opens up about post-arrest experience after controversial remarks

Reacting to a letter by Ninong Ering, an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, several PUBG Mobile content creators have made racist comments against the politician.

One of the content creators, Paras Singh, aka Paras Official, passed some inappropriate and racist slurs against the former MP. In the video, which he later deleted, he was heard saying, "I don't think he is Indian." He later also released an apology video.

The controversial remarks resulted in massive public outrage as people demanded strict action against the miscreants.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering 🇮🇳 (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

A complaint was filed against him under Section 124A/153A/505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and action was initiated. He was later arrested by the Special Investigation Cell of Arunachal Pradesh state police and brought to Itanagar.

Based on the video that aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh, @ArunachalPolice has already initiated action as under:-



📌A case under has been registered against Mr. Paras u/s 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) IPC. https://t.co/JVhuv6TBl1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2021

He was recently released on bail and in an interview with Arunachal Mirror, Paras Singh said that he had reacted inappropriately and is very ashamed of it. He further added that he learned a lot from everyone about Arunachal Pradesh in the last few days.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version patch notes: Erangel transit system, air conveyor launcher, anti-gravity motorcycle, and more

PUBG Mobile content creator Paras Singh shares his post arrest experience

While speaking to a correspondent for Arunachal Mirror, Paras Singh had the following to say about his experience over the past two weeks in Arunachal Pradesh:

"I have found my experience to be quite different from what I expected. I was surprised at how people treated me with love and affection.

"At first, people were upset with me because of the remarks I passed in one of the videos. But after I talked with them and they got to know me, they understood I didn't have intentions to hurt their feelings or sentiments."

He said the following when he was later asked about his interaction with the MLA from Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, Ninong Ering:

"When Ninon Ering sir had come to the jail, as a result of COVID – 19 regulations, we were able to meet. After that, sir spoke to me via video conference and taught me numerous valuable lessons. Having spoken ill of a good man like him, I am really ashamed of myself."

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 differences between the games

Edited by Gautham Balaji