PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version patch notes: Erangel transit system, air conveyor launcher, anti-gravity motorcycle, and more

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta has been made available for download to players so they can test all new features before these are incorporated into the game's global version.

Like every time around, players need an invitation code from the game's global version to access the beta. Click here for a guide on how to download and install the latest beta.

This article provides players with a list of all the new changes in PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 patch notes

TS Mode

The TS mode is the newest game mode present in the game’s beta version and is expected to be added with the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. Some of its features have been listed below:

Erangel Transit System

It is a high-tech, levitational line for trans-island travel and can quickly move around a map.

Hyperlines run on a pre-set route that changes every match.

Players can also open windows on these lines and fire on their foes while traveling.

Prior Air Summoning Device

The device can be used to summon an airdrop that contains numerous valuable loot items.

Air Conveyor Launcher

Air Conveyor Launchers will be spread across the maps and can be used to launch in the sky and relocate around the map quickly.

Players can choose directions for long-range transfers.

Anti-Gravity Motorcycle

A new vehicle, an anti-gravity Motorcycle, has been added to the game.

The motorcycle can hover above the ground and the water at a low altitude.

Patrol and Protection Robot

A unique robotic dog is available in the game that, upon activation, can be used to scan the area for high-tier loot and supplies.

Binoculars

Binoculars are a new piece of equipment in the game. These can be used to locate the enemy at a distance.

New MG3 LMG

The new light machine gun uses 7.62mm ammo.

It has a unique firing mechanism as its rate of fire can be adjusted between 660 or 990 rounds per minute.

It will be available in Air Drops.

Throwables & Consumables

New Throwable and Consumable wheels have been added to make them more accessible and easier to use.

Swiping on the icon will open the wheel, and then players can use or switch the items.

Also, a different quick throw feature has been introduced.

Victory Statues and Snaps

Another feature on the list is the introduction of the Victory Statue, which the MVP can summon on a given location.

They can also enter the photo mode to take a snap after winning the match.

Remaining Ammo Indicator

The number indicating the ammo will change depending on the remaining ammunition that the players have.

When the players have 25% ammo remaining, it will turn yellow, and when it falls below 10%, it will turn red.

