PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (13th June): Free Dawn Walker set and more rewards

PUBG Mobile players are always looking to obtain in-game cosmetic items. Most of these items can be acquired by spending UC, which is the in-game currency.

Players who cannot afford to spend money on UC can use redeem codes to get these items at no cost. Redeem codes can be used to claim various rewards on PUBG Mobile’s Redemption Center. However, they can only be used within a specific period of time.

This article provides players with the latest PUBG Mobile redeem code.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (13th June)

The set of rewards for today's PUBG Mobile redeem code include Dawn Walker Set and Dawn Walker Shoes

Redeem code: BNBEZBZECU

Rewards: Dawn Walker Set and Dawn Walker Shoes (1d)

Note: The redeem code is working now but may expire soon. Players are advised to use it as soon as possible.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes and claim rewards:

Step 1: Players should visit PUBG Mobile’s Redemption Center. They can use the link provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile’s Redemption Center: Click here

Players have to enter the redeem code, their PUBG Mobile ID and verification code in the text field

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players will have to enter the PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code and verification code in the text fields.

Step 3: After filling in all the details, they can click on the "Redeem" button.

After players press the OK button, rewards will be sent to their PUBG Mobile account

Step 4: A pop-up message will appear on the screen, asking players to confirm the details that they have entered.

Step 5: After cross-checking the details, players can click on the OK button. The rewards will be sent to their account soon after successful redemption. They can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

If a player encounters an error stating that the redemption limit has been reached, it likely means that the redeem code has reached its maximum usage limit and cannot be used any further.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh