PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (June 10th): Free GVK parachute, Jester Hero Headgear, and more

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of in-game items that players want to obtain. With the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration already underway, a series of exclusive cosmetics have arrived in the game.

Redeem codes are often regarded as the easiest way to acquire in-game items at no cost. The PUBG Mobile developers have now released new redeem codes that provide players with an opportunity to get Godzilla vs Kong-themed rewards.

The only drawback of using redeem codes is that they have a specific usage limit. Once the limit is crossed, players will no longer be able to claim rewards using the code.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 APK global version: Download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for June 10th

Here is a list of working PUBG Mobile redeem codes for June 10th, along with the corresponding rewards:

Jester Hero Headgear (1d), 10 AG

BMTJZDZPPK: Jester Hero Headgear (1d), 10 AG

GVK Parachute (1d)

VEZIRBEYEID: GVK Parachute (1d)

BRAEID: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

EGOISTPATIEID: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

DOCHEID: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

MEZARCIEID: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

Kong Team – Pan (1d)

All of these redeem codes work at the time of writing, and players must quickly claim them before the redemption limit is reached.

Note: Players can only use one of the redeem codes for the exclusive pan skin. If they attempt to use multiple redeem codes at the same time, they will encounter an error stating:

“Your account has already collected the reward.”

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit PUBG Mobile’s official redemption center. They can use this link to do so.

Players must fill in all their details in the Redemption Center

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players must enter the required details, including their PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code and verification code.

Step 3: They should then click on the "Redeem" button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm their details.

After verifying the details, players can press the OK button

Step 4: After verifying the details, players can click on the OK button. The rewards will be credited to their account soon.

All the rewards can be collected through the in-game mail section. They can be equipped in the inventory.

Also read: Buriram United announces its entry into PUBG Mobile Esports by signing veteran G9

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh