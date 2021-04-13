PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (April 13th): Full list of rewards revealed

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used by players worldwide to acquire numerous rewards like sets, emotes, and more, which can otherwise only be obtained by spending the in-game currency, UC. Spending money on virtual currency is not feasible for everyone, and therefore, these codes aid players.

Redeem codes are released on social media handles and during festivals, collaborations, and more. PUBG Mobile has now released multiple redeem codes for Ramadan.

الجنود الأعزاء،



حدث تمنيات اسبوعية قد أصبح متاحًا بالفعل!



لقد حضرنا لكم هدية بسيطة بمناسبة دخول شهر رمضان المبارك، قم باستبدال هذا الرمز من داخل اللعبة لتحصل على هديتك "HAPPYRAMADAN"!#ببجي_موبايل #أضيئوا_أنوار_رمضان #Ramadan_with_PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Z5cbtK25DR — PUBG MOBILE Arabic (@PUBGMOBILE_ARB) April 12, 2021

This article provides the latest redeem code for PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (April 13th)

Here is a list of the redeem codes with their corresponding rewards.

Jester Hero Set

Jester Hero Headgear

HAPPYRAMADAN: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)

Duelist Set

RAMADANMUBARAK: Duelist Set (1d)

Combat Driver Set

RAMADANKAREEM: Combat Driver Set (1d)

Jester Hero Set

Jester Hero Headgear

HEALTH: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)

Underground Crew Set

HAPPINESS: Underground Crew Set (1d)

Piglet Set

PEACE: Piglet Set (1d)

These redeem codes are currently working, and users must use them quickly since most of them expire within a short timeframe.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes?

It is straightforward to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile, and players can follow these steps:

Step 1: All the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile can be used only in the official ‘Redemption Center’ here.

Official redemption center

Step 2: Players must then fill in all the particulars like their UID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: After the details have been filled in, they have to tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. A dialog box will appear, prompting users to check all the details entered.

Step 4: After verifying them, they have to press the OK button. Users will soon receive the rewards, which they can collect from the mail section.

أوقات ممتعة من ببجي موبايل تنتظرنا في ليالي رمضان! الأحداث الخاصة في اللعبة والأزياء والليالي العائلية! لا تفوت هذه الفعاليات الوفيرة! 🌙 ⭐#ببجي_موبايل #أضيئوا_أنوار_رمضان #Ramadan_with_PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/yy1rgf2d3n — PUBG MOBILE Arabic (@PUBGMOBILE_ARB) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, if players face the following error, “Redemption Limit Reached,” it means that the code has expired and they cannot use them any further.

There is no way to circumvent this error, and all they can do is wait for new codes to be released by the developers.

