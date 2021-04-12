PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update: Invitation code, list of added features, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was released a few days ago by the game's developers. Similar to the previous iterations, it features various new aspects that players can try out before they are introduced in the final version.

The 1.4 beta includes unique content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration, a new vehicle, and more. It is essential to note that users must have an Invitation Code/Binding Code to try out the beta version.

This article provides players with several details regarding the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update: Download, Invitation Code, features, and more

Invitation Code

An Invitation Code is required to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. It binds the global version accounts of the game to the beta version. The developers have introduced such a system to reduce the number of violations.

If players cause any violation in the beta version, their global version accounts will face a penalty. The code can be obtained by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and tap the event section. Next, click on the "Test Server" option and tap on the "Generate Binding Code" button.

Step 2: The Invitation Code will then appear on the players' screens.

Step 3: Players can then use it and access the server.

Features

As stated above, PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta includes several new features, such as content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration, which is among the major highlights.

Users can check out the following videos to have a detailed look at the features:

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta

Players can follow the steps given below to download the 1.4 beta version:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file. The link for it is present below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK: Click here.

The size of the file is 606 MB, whereas the resource pack's size varies depending on the option that the player selects. Hence, they must ensure they have adequate space on their devices.

Step 2: Install the file. Also, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, open PUBG Mobile 1.4 and select the required pack.

Select resource pack

Step 4: After the completion of the in-game patches, tap the "Guest" option. A dialog box will appear; enter the code to access the beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

