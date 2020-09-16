The mobile gaming community in India was hit with a massive shocker when the government placed a ban on 118 apps on Chinese origin, including PUBG Mobile. The battle royale sensation is one of the most popular games on Google Play Store as well as the App Store, and gamers are surely feeling its loss.

PUBG is one of the most recognisable brands in gaming and one of the most popular games on PC and consoles. The game was then ported over to mobile phones as PUBG Mobile and destroyed all records previously held by other games on Google Play Store or otherwise.

PUBG Mobile gave way to the rise of mobile gaming as a legitimate platform in India. It soon became synonymous with the competitive gaming scene in the country and grew into one of the most popular games for streamers.

However, the game was recently banned in India as a direct response to the rising tensions between the country and China. PUBG Mobile, for its ties to the Chinese tech giant Tencent Games, fell under the sword along with 118 other apps.

News of PUBG Mobile being relaunched has not been confirmed yet

So far, there hasn't been an official response from the devs or the publisher

The rumour mill is constantly turning on the internet, and PUBG Mobile was always going to be a hotly discussed topic. One of the recent rumours to do the rounds was the return of the game to mobile platforms in India on October 24, 2020.

However, there has been no official word from the devs or the publishers regarding the re-release of PUBG Mobile. Fans of the game can only patiently wait for some sort of communication from official sources.

Until then, players have the luxury of multiple games in the battle royale genre on the Google Play Store to scratch that PUBG Mobile itch.

