Minimum Requirements for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has created a legacy within India's esports ecosystem by becoming one of the most played games of all time. It has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store underlining its popularity among the masses.

Everyone wants to play this game, but many people wonder whether their device can run it or not. The game has specific requirements for both android and ios devices just like PC.

If you are not sure whether your phone can run PUBG Mobile or not, here are the minimum system requirements for a mobile to run the game.

PUBG Mobile: System Requirements for android and iOS

Minimum Requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent.

FOR iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2 or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

Recommended

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 636 equivalent or above

Ram: 4 GB

For iOS

iPhone 7 and above will give a better gaming experience.

PUBG is an online multiplayer game; hence a stable internet connection with a good speed is also required.

Use of GFX tool is illegal

Many players face lag when they try to run PUBG Mobile on the older devices and to fix these issues they tend to use GFX tools from Google Play store. These applications are illegal as per the Terms of Service of Tencent games.

GFX Tool is a third party application which helps players unlock full HD graphics, 60 fps and other graphic settings for PUBG Mobile.

In the present day, any good phone under the budget of ₹10,000 is quite capable for occasional gaming, but if you want to enjoy the game, the phones around the range of ₹20,000 will suffice.

