PUBG Mobile roles: What are the functions of IGL, assaulter, support and more

This article describes various roles that players can take up in a PUBG Mobile.

Every role requires the players to possess a certain skill-set.

Roles of players in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile is an extremely competitive game. No matter how experienced or skilled the player is, they require a team with assigned roles to flourish. Every member of the team gets a specific role that they are required to perform.

On that note, here are some of the key roles of the players in the squad.

Roles of players in PUBG Mobile

#1 IGL (in-game leader)

Harmandeep ‘Mavi’ Singh , the IGL of Orange Rock Esports (Picture Courtesy: liquipedia.net)

IGL is the most essential role in the team. Every team in PUBG Mobile requires a leader to develop strategies regarding zone rotations and make other critical in-game decisions like when to engage in fights. The in-game leader must be experienced and must know the map terrain. They must also recognize the opportunity to gain positional advantage over rival teams.

#2 Assaulter/Entry fragger

Jonathan one of the best assaulter in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: liquipedia.net)

As the name indicates, the entry fragger or assaulter is the first person to engage in battles on the field. The assaulter or the entry fragger leads the squad while rushing towards the enemies. The individual performing this role must be great in close-range fights.

#3 Support

The task of support players includes providing cover fires, smokes, and performing all possible revivals. The support player also aids the assaulter while they are rushing into the enemies. Support is one of the most underrated roles in the team, but the function is crucial to success.

#4 Sniper

Daljitsk- who is considered to be one of the best snipers in India. (Picture Courtesy: liquipedia.net)

Having a designated sniper in the team is very beneficial in PUBG Mobile. Snipers engage in long-range fights. They frequently take down unsuspecting enemies that are wandering in the open. Snipers may deal the first blow to the enemies before the squad rushes to finish the foes.

#5 Scout

They examine the area for possible enemies and search around for potential covers inside various structures. They pass on valuable information about the threats and help the in-game leaders to make call-outs on the basis of their information.

Many of the above roles can be combined with other non-conflicting role, like a sniper can assist the team as a scout and the in-game leader can also play the role of support or assaulter.

