PUBG Mobile's new Karakin map: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile often receives updates that bring new and exciting features to the game. These features include new weapons, vehicles, game modes and maps.

On 22nd March 2021, the developers of PUBG Mobile revealed that a new map called Karakin was set to make its way into the game.

The addition of the Karakin map to the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version last month caught the attention of many players, and they have been waiting with bated breath for its arrival.

The Karakin map was finally introduced in PUBG Mobile today, i.e., April 7. The highly anticipated map will replace Vikendi in the popular battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile's new Karakin map

The Karakin map is now live on PUBG Mobile.

Here are some of the features of the new map as per the official PUBG Mobile 1.3 version patch notes:

The map is like a smaller version of Miramar. Karakin covers an area of 2 km * 2 km. There are fewer shelters, and the map is dry and filled with rocks.

A maximum of 64 players can battle it out on the map to be the last person standing.

There is a Demolition Zone that will cause random damage to buildings in order to propel players out of their hiding space.

Sticky bombs can be used by players to break walls. So, players are advised not to hide behind walls all the time.

A new feature, Thin Wall Bullet Penetration, will allow players to shoot through thin walls.

