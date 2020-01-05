PUBG Mobile: Season 11 Royale Pass Poster released

Source: PUBG Mobile FB Account

The PUBG Mobile Season 11 is about to knock on our doors. Season 10 will come to an end this week. The new season is expected to arrive on January 7. This time, the season is coming up with several exciting things that are yet to be figured out.

As per the videos posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming, the new season will surely come with the update 0.16.5. The update has a lot of new amazing stuff which would make the gameplay even more interesting.

Here's the complete poster.

About Update 0.16.5: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/pubg-mobile-0-16-5-update-release-date-and-season-11-royale-pass-latest-leaks

One of the most exciting parts is the Season 11 Royale Pass. The PUBG Mobile gamers are keenly waiting for the things that are coming with the new royale pass. On the poster released by the team on Facebook, we can see a robotic hand hanging out from a Mirado window. The car is about to cross the bridge, along with some Tron like effect on the 'Season 11 Royale Pass' words.

As per the leaks, this time we will encounter MK-14 skin (after reaching Diamond) and a parachute for reaching Ace. A glacier lab skin of AKM is also one the cool things expected by the PUBG Mobile lovers. There would be slight changes in the TDM mode, as the players now could predetermine their loadout. Also, a new AWM skin is coming this season.

