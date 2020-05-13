PUBG Mobile: Season 13 Royale Pass update size

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass, image via techno brotherzz

PUBG Mobile is a free to play battle royale shooter game which has conquered the mobile gaming world. The game is incredibly popular in India and has become the major pillar of the e-sports industry in the country.

The developers keep rolling out new seasons in the game. Each new season contains a Royale Pass, with new quests and rewards for the players. This helps them stay engaged in the game.

The PUBG Mobile Season 12 was about the celebration of the game's second anniversary. It had a new shotgun, death replays, colorblind mode and the Erangel amusement park as some of the special features.

The last season concluded on 11 May 2020, and the new Season 13 of PUBG Mobile will release on 13 May 2020 in India.

PUBG Mobile Royale pass update size

The latest PUBG Mobile Royale pass will be a small update of around 10MB. It will be available in-game and will not able to be downloaded separately.

The update will be visible in the RP section of the game, which is located on the right side of the screen.

The 0.18.0 update was an interesting one with many new features and game modes like updated Miramar map with sandstorm weather changes, P90 as a new weapon in Arena mode, Win94 gun with 2.7x scope, Canted Sight, and new points protection against cheater kills.. Some exclusive features like Royale Pass Season 13 Toy Playground will also be available after 13 May 2020.

Other features which will come in soon - although no exact date has been mentioned for them - include Bluehole Mod (a brand new EvoGround experience), a new customizable weapon system (Guncraft Finishes) and new Classic Mode Content with Jungle Adventure in Sanhok.

The PUBG Mobile community is eagerly awaiting the release of the new Season 13 Royale Pass, which will enable them to take part in RP missions and unlock exclusive RP rewards in the game.