PUBG Mobile has an official Redemption Centre. Here you can redeem the codes available on the internet to get the latest and most exclusive outfits in the game. The Redeem Codes are a combination of characters and numbers. All you have to do is copy and paste them on the official redemption centre.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Redeem Codes is an updated collection of PUBG Redeem Codes, which you can use to get amazing weapons skins and exclusive limited-period outfits.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Updated May Redeem Codes

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Redeem Codes are used to access the latest, unique, and most exclusive outfits, emotes, and skins in PUBG Mobile.

The other way of accessing these items is by purchasing UCs, but they are generally expensive to purchase.

Without further ado, let us have a look at all the available redeem codes as of May 2020.

(Note: Redeem Codes will be applicable only for the first 100 users.)

D70FYU5N0

A70DZMIL

BOBTHE70BUL

PUBGREDEEMCODE

REDEEMCODE2020

FREEPASSPUBG2020

TXTRECORDPUBG

ALLCODEFORFREE

INVALIDCODE2020

VALIDCODE2020

FREEREDEMPTIONC28K

28KUCFREEFOR

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

KARZBZYTR

TQIZBZ76F

UKUZBZGWFR

S78FTU2XJ

R89FPLM9S

PGHZDBTFZK4A

PGHZDBTFZM24U

JJCZCDZ9U

TIFZQZANGC

TIFZBHZK4A

TIFZBJZWMN

OENZBZGTN

R89FPLM9S

UKUZBZGWF

RAAZBZJGS

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

D70FYU5N0

KARZBZYTR

S78FTU2XJ

How to redeem free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?

Once you get the redeem codes, it is time to redeem them on the internet. Here are the steps to follow to do the same.

~Step 1: Click on this link, which will redirect you to the official 'Redemption Centre' of PUBG Mobile.

~Step 2: Copy the character ID from your in-game profile and paste in on the same page. The character ID is visible above your profile picture in PUBG Mobile.

~Step 3: Click on the redeem option. The free item would be sent to you via in-game messages or the notification bar. You can then activate the redeemed item in the inventory section.