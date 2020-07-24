PUBG Mobile Season 14 update for Android: APK download link

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile went live on 14th July and will end on 13th September. It brought several new skins, costumes and emotes into the game that players can unlock by completing RP missions. Like always, the season was preceded by an update.

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile was released on 7th July, and it introduced several new features into the game, including a new map – Livik. While the latest update can be downloaded from Google Play Store, anyone who cannot do so need not worry.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 APK download link

Players can download the APK and OBB files from the links given below.

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 60 MB, and the OBB file is 1.8 GB.

To install the game, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the above links.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file but do not open it. It is essential to note that players must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from their device settings to install the game.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (if no folder exists with this name, create one with 'com.tencent.ig' as the name)

Step 4: After the files are copied, players can open and enjoy PUBG Mobile.

If in case players get an error stating 'There was a problem parsing the package', then they can download the APK and OBB files again and follow the steps as mentioned above.

PUBG Mobile Season 14

The theme of Season 14 in PUBG Mobile is 'Spark the Flame.' The same theme was also added in the classic mode on Erangel and Miramar maps. Like always, players can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC.

