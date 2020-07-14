PUBG Mobile Season 14 emotes, skins and more

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has finally arrived and has brought several new skins, emotes and costume sets in the game. A new theme called 'Spark the Flame' has also been made available for Erangel and Miramar. The theme of the Royale Pass of Season 14 is also the same.
PUBG Mobile Season 14 Skins and Emotes
RP 1: Night Commander Set and Butcher of Stalber- S1897
RP 5: Night Commander Headgear
RP 15: Provoke Emote (Cheer Park Only)
RP 20: The PUBG Life Emote and Rose Unicorn Helmet
RP 25: Drop the Base - Pan
RP 30: Fatal Cry Parachute and Iron Rose Set
RP 35: Iron Rose Headgear
RP 40: Blazing Dawn Plane Finish
RP 50: Sharktooth - M16A4 and Drop the Bass Grenade
RP 60: Black Commander Set
RP 65: Black Commander Headgear
RP 70: Firefighter Backpack
RP 80: Avian Tyrant - M416
RP 85: Avian Tyrant Emote
RP 90: Avian Tyrant Headgear
RP 95: Avian Tyrant Mask
RP 100: Avian Tyrant Set
Season 14 of the game will end on 13th September 2020, after which the RP section will be back for couple of days, until the new season arrives.
Season 14 Royale Pass Price
Players will have two options to purchase Royale Pass. The Elite Pass will cost 600 UC whereas the Elite Pass Plus will cost 1800 UC.
A new subscription option has also been introduced into the game. Click here to know more about it.
Published 14 Jul 2020, 13:20 IST