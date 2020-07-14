PUBG Mobile Season 14 emotes, skins and more

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has finally arrived and has brought several new skins, emotes and costume sets in the game. A new theme called 'Spark the Flame' has also been made available for Erangel and Miramar. The theme of the Royale Pass of Season 14 is also the same.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Skins and Emotes

RP 1: Night Commander Set and Butcher of Stalber- S1897

Butcher of Stalber -S1897 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Night Commander Set (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 5: Night Commander Headgear

Night Commander Headgear (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 15: Provoke Emote (Cheer Park Only)

RP 20: The PUBG Life Emote and Rose Unicorn Helmet

Rose Unicorn Helmet (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 25: Drop the Base - Pan

Drop the Base - Pan (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 30: Fatal Cry Parachute and Iron Rose Set

Fatal Cry Parachute (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Iron Rose Set (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 35: Iron Rose Headgear

Iron Rose Headgear (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 40: Blazing Dawn Plane Finish

Blazing Dawn Plane Finish (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 50: Sharktooth - M16A4 and Drop the Bass Grenade

Sharktooth - M16A4 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Drop the Bass Grenade (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 60: Black Commander Set

Black Commander Set (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 65: Black Commander Headgear

Black Commander Headgear

RP 70: Firefighter Backpack

Firefighter Backpack (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 80: Avian Tyrant - M416

Avian Tyrant - M416 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 85: Avian Tyrant Emote

RP 90: Avian Tyrant Headgear

Avian Tyrant Headgear (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 95: Avian Tyrant Mask

Avian Tyrant Mask (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

RP 100: Avian Tyrant Set

Avian Tyrant Set (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Season 14 of the game will end on 13th September 2020, after which the RP section will be back for couple of days, until the new season arrives.

Season 14 Royale Pass Price

Players will have two options to purchase Royale Pass. The Elite Pass will cost 600 UC whereas the Elite Pass Plus will cost 1800 UC.

A new subscription option has also been introduced into the game. Click here to know more about it.

Also Read: Season 14 free RP rewards