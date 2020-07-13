PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaked outfits and skins

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is expected to bring various exciting rewards.

This Royale Pass will reportedly be released in the game on July 14, ie, tomorrow.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

The Season 13 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile finally wrapped up after a month in the game and currently, the RP section has been locked. Players can access it after the arrival of the next season in the game, and it is reported that the Season 14 Royale Pass is releasing in PUBG Mobile on July 14, ie, tomorrow.

With the release of the new season, players will witness a ton of new skins, outfits and characters in the game. As a result, several leaks surfaced online suggesting the arrival of various items like the M416 gun skin, Dacia vehicle finish and many others. All of them should be featured in the upcoming Season 14 Royale Pass.

Let's take a look at the leaked outfits and skins that might be available in the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass leaked outfits and skins

Season 14 Royale Pass 100RP outfit

#1 M416 skin — Dazzling Youth

According to information uncovered by data miners, a new and amazing M416 finish is coming to the game. The M416 assault rifle is the favourite weapon of many players, and this skin will be named Dazzling Youth. The same will arrive as part of the Season 14 Royale Pass update. Moreover, It will be featured at rank 90, which is an exclusive slot for premium weapon skins.

#2 Mythic outfit

On the final rank of the Royale Pass (100 RP level), Tencent Games is going to feature a mythic outfit. Moreover, leaks also showed that players will have the option of choosing between two very cool mythic outfits. The names of both are Avian Tyrant Set and Red Commander Set.

#3 UAZ military skin

A new UAZ car skin with a camouflage military-vehicle look will also appear in the list of RP rewards. Following it, a Dacia with a dusky-red look will be released as part of the Season 14 Royale Pass update. However, the name of this skin is not known yet, neither do we know anything about its unlock level.