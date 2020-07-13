PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass release time in India

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile will begin from 14th July 2020.

The theme for Royale Pass of Season 14 is 'Spark the Flame'.

Royal Pass release date (Picture Credit: Sameer TG Gaming/YT)

PUBG Mobile’s Season 14 Royale Pass is just around the corner. The theme of this season's Royale Pass will be ‘Spark the Flame’. The release date of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass was revealed in the patch notes released by PUBG Mobile about a week ago.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Time

According to the patch notes, Season 14 Royale Pass will become available on 14th July. It will be released at 7:30 AM IST.

Season 13 of PUBG Mobile has ended on 12th July, and the RP section has been locked. The players will not be able to access it, nor will they be able to complete any mission or collect rewards. When the players click on the RP section, they can see the time remaining for the next season.

A new theme, ‘Spark the Flame’, was introduced in the classic mode for Erangel and Miramar map post the 0.19.0 update. The patch notes also state that several new ‘Ancient Secret-themed’ modes will be made available to the players very soon.

Like every time, players will be able to purchase the Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC.

On top of this, PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Google Play Store to promote monthly subscription. Click here to know more about the subscription.

Several YouTubers have also leaked the details of Season 14. You can read in detail about how to download the season update and what are the rewards of this season here.

Advertisement

0.19.0 Update of PUBG Mobile

The much-awaited update, that brought Livik map to the game, was released on 7th July. PUBG Mobile is rewarding the players who update the game within 7 days.

PUBG Mobile players will get the following rewards just for updating the game:

· 2,888 BP

· AG ×100

· Nightmare Helmet (3d)