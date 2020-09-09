PUBG Mobile Season 15: Release date, trailer, Royale Pass rewards, tier rewards and more

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass only has a few days left before going live on the global servers. The much-awaited 1.0 update has also arrived worldwide, and the developers are all set to roll out its upcoming Season 15 update in a few days.

The release date of PUBG Mobile Season 15 is officially out, and here's a look at the complete details of this major upcoming update in the game.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will be released on 14th September 2020. On the same date, the RP section will be unlocked and a new season will arrive in the game.

The official announcement post by PUBG Mobile reads:

"We have completely overhauled the user experience with new player controls and visual experiences! Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND A.C.E. is available on September 14th. Interact and have fun with your friends in the new Cheer Park and Training Ground!"

Note: The servers might not be taken down for maintenance before rolling out the update.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 rewards

PUBG Mobile will roll out a new Samurai Oops Outfit unlockable at level 100 of the Season 15 Royale Pass. Several rumours also suggest the introduction of a new set that will be featured in the tier rewards. Players will receive an iron mask on reaching the Platinum tier, and a parachute at the Ace tier.

Furthermore, an exclusive RP Prime subscription, in collaboration with Google, was introduced in the last update, which included both Prime and Prime Plus.

The plan supports monthly, quarterly, and yearly payments. Players can collect 300 RP or 900 RP vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 trailer

Well known data miner Classified YT also showcased a trailer leak which hints towards the forthcoming items in the game. Here you can watch the video below:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 tier rewards

Here are the rewards that you will be getting while leveling up to different tiers in Season 15:

Gold Tier

Gold tier reward (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

This evil-themed outfit will be the reward for players reaching the Gold tier. The name of the outfit is not known yet, and the mask will not be included in this tier's reward.

Platinum Tier

Mask (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

The mask that was shown with the outfit of the previous point will be available in the Platinum tier.

Diamond Tier

SKS skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

An exclusive gun skin for the SKS will be the reward for players reaching the Diamond tier.

Ace Tier

Parachute skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

A Season 15 Parachute will be rewarded at the Ace tier and as you can see, the theme of the parachute matches the theme of the Gold tier outfit.

Conqueror Frame

Season Frame (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

Just like every other season, a Season 15 frame will be given to players reaching the Conqueror tier.

