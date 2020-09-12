PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass price details

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Season 15 update only has a few days left to arrive. With the beginning of a new season, the Royale Pass will also bring many exciting rewards, like weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, and much more. These will help make your PUBG Mobile character(s) even more attractive.

Every time, during the start of a PUBG Mobile season, the developers introduce two different editions of the Elite Royale Pass – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Both variants of the upcoming Season 15 RP offer different perks and come at a distinctive price, details for which are discussed below.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass price

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass (Image Credits: Stan Go YouTube)

Players can upgrade the Season 15 Royale Pass to the Elite Royale Pass by spending UC (in-game currency). As mentioned earlier, the Elite Royale Pass has two editions – the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus.

The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 15 Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is 600 UC, which is approximately $11 (₹799). The Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass is 1800 UC, costing around $33 (₹2400).

The latter includes Elite Missions, which rewards 100 RP, 25 Rank boost, and some exclusive rewards after completing each mission. The Elite Upgrade RP only offers Elite Missions and rewards up to level 100.

The current PUBG Mobile Season will end on 13th September. As always, each season comes with a specific theme, and the upcoming one is based on the Beyond ACE theme.

As per speculations, the size of the Season 15 update should be around 5 to 10 MB. On 14th September, the developers will roll out a small patch update to unlock the Royale Pass section of the game. Moreover, the servers will not be taken down for this season's release.

