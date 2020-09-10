PUBG Mobile Season 15 update size and time

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games available for the Android and iOS platforms. The primary reason behind the success of this title is the frequent content updates that are rolled out by the developers to make it more enjoyable.

The most recent development in PUBG Mobile brought a ton of content additions and features that significantly enhanced the overall gaming experience for players. Following the latest 1.0 update, it's now time to experience the new Season 15, that will give an incredibly fresh look to the game.

The release date of PUBG Mobile Season 15 has also been announced officially, and it has been set for 14th September 2020. However, its size hasn't yet been notified, but here's the expected update size for the same.

Read more: PUBG Mobile Season 15 outfits and skins

PUBG Mobile Season 15 update size

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass (Image Credits: Stan Go YouTube)

As per specualtions, the size of the Season 15 update should be around 5 to 10 MB. On 14th September, the developers will roll out a small patch update to unlock the Royale Pass section of the game. Moreover, the servers will not be taken down for this season's release.

The upcoming Season 15 update is expected to start rolling out globally at 7:30 AM IST (2:30 AM GMT) and gradually be released for everyone in a few hours.

Here's the official statement from PUBG Mobile regarding the release date of the Season 15 update:

Advertisement

"We have completely overhauled the user experience with new player controls and visual experiences! Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND A.C.E. is available on 14th September. Interact and have fun with your friends in the new Cheer Park and Training Ground!"

As always, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will last for around two months, and Season 16 will begin as soon as the previous one draws to a close. PUBG Mobile Season 15 should end on 13th November 2020, and the RP section will be locked on the same date.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 update official patch notes released