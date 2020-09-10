PUBG Mobile features a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like costumes, skins, and more. The game allows the players to obtain most of these attractive items through the Royale Pass, or RP. For those who do not know about the Royale Pass, it is the tier-based reward system of PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is about to conclude in the next few days. Several leaks regarding the rewards have now surfaced online. In this article, we list out all the leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass.
PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP leaks
Here are all the leaked rewards of the RP:
Free Rewards:
RP 20 - Sad Emote
RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute
RP 50 - Silver Plate - VSS
Elite Pass:
RP 1 - Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson
RP 5 - Whitestar Headgear
RP 10 - Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade
RP 20 - Golden Nights Backpack
RP 25 - Island Dance Emote
RP 30 - Shadow Assassin Outfit
RP 35 - Shadow Assassin Headgear
RP 40 - Samurai Ops - Pan
RP 50 - Royal Finnish
RP 52 - PUBG Exceptional Crate
RP 60 - Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear
RP 70 - Samurai Ops Emote
RP 75 - Samurai Ops Avatar (Season 15)
RP 80 - Samurai Ops Helmet
RP 90 - Samurai Ops - AKM
RP 100 - Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear
All the leaks were disclosed by LuckyMan. You can watch his video below to see all the PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP rewards.
The price of the two variants of the Royale Pass is expected to remain the same. The players will be able to avail the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.
Published 10 Sep 2020, 16:42 IST