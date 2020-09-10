PUBG Mobile features a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like costumes, skins, and more. The game allows the players to obtain most of these attractive items through the Royale Pass, or RP. For those who do not know about the Royale Pass, it is the tier-based reward system of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is about to conclude in the next few days. Several leaks regarding the rewards have now surfaced online. In this article, we list out all the leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP leaks

Here are all the leaked rewards of the RP:

Free Rewards:

RP 20 - Sad Emote

RP 20 (Free)

RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute

RP 30 (Free)

RP 50 - Silver Plate - VSS

RP 50 (Free)

Elite Pass:

RP 1 - Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson

RP 1

RP 1

RP 5 - Whitestar Headgear

RP 5

RP 10 - Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade

RP 10

RP 20 - Golden Nights Backpack

RP 20

RP 25 - Island Dance Emote

RP 25

RP 30 - Shadow Assassin Outfit

RP 30

RP 35 - Shadow Assassin Headgear

RP 35

RP 40 - Samurai Ops - Pan

RP 40

RP 50 - Royal Finnish

RP 50

RP 52 - PUBG Exceptional Crate

RP 52

RP 60 - Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear

RP 60

RP 60

RP 70 - Samurai Ops Emote

RP 70

RP 75 - Samurai Ops Avatar (Season 15)

RP 75

RP 80 - Samurai Ops Helmet

RP 80

RP 90 - Samurai Ops - AKM

RP 90

RP 100 - Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear

RP 100

RP 100

All the leaks were disclosed by LuckyMan. You can watch his video below to see all the PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP rewards.

The price of the two variants of the Royale Pass is expected to remain the same. The players will be able to avail the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

