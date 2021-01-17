PUBG Mobile has significantly contributed to the growth of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It is currently one of the best BR games on the market, courtesy of the regular updates released by its developers.

Season 16 of PUBG Mobile is set to conclude soon, and fans are immensely excited for the arrival of the upcoming season.

This article takes a look at the end date of PUBG Mobile Season 16.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 end date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass

Every season in PUBG Mobile lasts for around two months. Hence, Season 16 is likely to conclude on 17th January at 23:59 UTC+0 (18th January 5:29 AM IST) The RP section of the game will also be locked for around 24 hours, and players will not be able to redeem rewards in that period.

Season 17 is expected to commence on 19th January at 2 AM UTC+0 (19th January 7:30 AM IST).

As usual, there will be two paid variants of the Royale Pass as well as one free variant. Players will be able to procure the paid versions - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus - for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

The ranks of all players will also be reset with the start of Season 17.

Leaked Rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards of the Season 17 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Shoulder Dance emote (Image via LuckyMan / YouTube)

Deadly Sickle Parachute (Image via LuckyMan / YouTube)

Resplendent Dawn - UZI (Image via LuckyMan / YouTube)

Teal Terror - Vector (Image via LuckyMan / YouTube)

Players can check out the following video to get a glimpse of the other rewards:

