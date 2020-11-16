PUBG Mobile Season 16 release date and time revealed

Season 15 of PUBG Mobile has finally ended, and Season 16 is around the corner. The RP of the new season is based on a Metro-exclusive theme.

As always, this season will bring in a plethora of in-game cosmetic items like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more. Players are excited about the arrival of Season 16, and this article looks at its release date and time.

Also read: PUBG Mobile reduces game’s file size on Google Play Store to 610 MB

PUBG Mobile Season 16 release date and time are out

The Royale Pass of Season 15 has concluded, and the RP section has been locked for 24 hours. Hence, the new season in PUBG Mobile will commence tomorrow, i.e., 17th November.

With the end of Season 15, the players' ranks have been reset, and season-end rewards have been distributed. They again have to start grinding towards the higher tiers in-game in the new season.

As usual, there are two paid variants of the Royale Pass - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Their prices are expected to remain the same, and users will be able to procure them for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively. Moreover, they have the option of subscription.

In the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update, the developers stated that there would be specific changes brought to the RP perks in Season 16. Users can check out the patch notes of the update by clicking here.

Advertisement

RP Rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards from the next Royale Pass:

RP 1

RP 1 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

RP 20

RP 20 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

RP 50

RP 50 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

RP 70

RP 70 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

Advertisement

RP 90

RP 90 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

RP 100

RP 10 (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)0

Users can check out the following video for more leaks of the Season 16 RP:

Also read: PUBG Mobile to restrict players from switching servers at will