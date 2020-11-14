PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass: 100 RP outfit and more

PUBG Mobile is a popular action game in the battle royale genre. The game features ultra HD quality graphics and in-depth dynamics like weapons inspired by real-life and realistic-looking vehicles.

The developers release a new season and Royale Pass every two months, and at this moment, players are eagerly waiting for Season 16 to commence. The Royale Pass also brings lots of new colorful outfits and weapons skins for players.

This article discusses the upcoming PUBG Mobile season's Royale Pass rank 100 outfit and more.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 start date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 end date

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 will end on 15th November 2020, as written in the current Royale Pass section. So, Season 16 would start business from 16th or 17th November 2020.

On 15th November, the RP section will get locked, and players won't be able to complete any remaining RP missions or collect rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 RP 100 outfit

Advertisement

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The 100 RP reward is one of the most awaited features in the Royale Pass of each new season in PUBG Mobile. For players purchasing the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass in Season 16, they will get a mythic outfit named Night Terror Outfit as the 100 RP rank reward.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 update: Top four features of the Metro Royale Mode

PUBG Mobile Season 16 tier rewards

Gold tier

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The reward for the Gold tier in PUBG Mobile's Season 16 is a cool-looking outfit. The other reward for players is 600 silver fragments.

Platinum tier

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Advertisement

The Platinum tier reward in Season 16 is the complementary mask for the Gold tier reward. The mask is yellow and gives a vibrant look to the outfit. Players will also get 800 silver fragments for reaching this level.

Diamond tier

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

On reaching the Diamond tier, players will get an awesome Thompson SMG skin. This weapon has been buffed with the recent updates, and players can now equip a red dot or holographic sight. The secondary reward is 1000 silver fragments.

Crown tier

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The crown tier reward for players in Season 16 are three rating protection cards, helpful for players rank pushing to higher levels in the game.

Advertisement

Ace tier

Ace parachute (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

For players who reach the Ace tier, PUBG Mobile will reward them with an Ace Parachute. They will also get the Season Ace Title and a Season Ace name tag for next season, along with 1600 silver fragments.

Conqueror tier

Conqueror frame (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Conqueror tier is one of the toughest to reach in PUBG Mobile. The reward for this level is the Season 16 conqueror fame. Players will also get a mythic entry effect, a Season Conqueror title, and a Season Conqueror name tag for next season.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Also read: Four similar games like PUBG Mobile available in India in 2020