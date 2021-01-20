PUBG Mobile Season 17 free RP rewards revealed

PUBG Mobile is a massive title in the esports community and has worldwide active users. The game has over 100 million downloads and is probably the most popular title in the battle royale genre.

The title usually offers a Royale Pass section that is subdivided further into Elite Passes. The Elite Pass is to be purchased with the in-game currencies, UC or AG. UC, however, must be purchased with real money from the in-game store.

But the casual variant of the RP rewards is free for all, and players can earn free rewards just by playing the missions without paying anything.

This article lists all the free RP rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 17.

Details of all free RP rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 17

Rank 1

Image via PUBG Mobile

Rank 1 offers 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap for free.

Rank 5

Image via PUBG Mobile

At rank 5, the one-time Rating Protection Card is rewarded.

Rank 10

Image via PUBG Mobile

Mission Card (S17) is offered to the players at rank 10.

Rank 17

Image via PUBG Mobile

1000 BPs are rewarded at rank 17 of the Royale Pass.

Rank 20

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Shoulder Dance emote is available for all the players at rank 20.

Rank 26

Image via PUBG Mobile

3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap is given to the players at rank 26

Rank 30

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Deadly Sickle Parachute is rewarded to the players at rank 30.

Rank 50

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Teal Terror - Vector skin will be provided to players at rank 50.

Rank 60

Image via PUBG Mobile

10x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap will be given to the players at rank 60.

