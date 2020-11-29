PUBG Mobile is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. The game has touched great heights and has been very popular recently.

The developers release several new outfits, weapons skins, and other items in the Royale Pass section of the game every season. These rewards are renewed with the start of every new season in PUBG Mobile.

Recently, the devs rolled out the Season 16 Royale Pass update, and the next season of PUBG Mobile might be a month away. PUBG Mobile fans have been speculating the changes that it would bring to the popular mobile game in the next Season 17 update. Some sources have unofficially released a few of the in-game rewards from the next season before the official release.

As it is too early to comment, and since there has been no confirmation from the devs, there is a possibility that these things might not make it to the final release. However, information from the sources seems quite approving and probable.

This article takes a look at all the rewards available in the Season 17 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile.

Season 17 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile: All leaked rewards in the game

1) Diamond Tier Skin (M416)

Image via ShooterYT

Players can obtain this great textured M416 skin after reaching and playing five times in the Diamond tier. The turquoise and greenish combination of colors in this skin adds to the stylish appearance of the gun.

2) RP Reward Parachute Skin (Galaxy)

Image via ShooterYT

The Parachute Skin is expected to be one of the Royale Pass rewards at level 10 or 20. The black and purple galaxy theme of the skin is what makes it really alluring for players.

3) RP Reward Ornaments (The Galaxy Key Ring)

Image via ShooterYT

The Galaxy Keyring or the ornaments are accessories to attach to the gun, and this time they might be available in the RP section of PUBG Mobile between RP level 1 to 10.

4) Gold Tier Outfit

Image via ShooterYT

This outfit can be acquired by players after reaching and playing five times in the Gold Tier. Players can collect the outfit from the Seasonal rewards section of PUBG Mobile.

5) RP Reward Grenade Skin (Snowman Alert)

Image via ShooterYT

The Snowman Alert grenade skin looks greatly fascinating, which has a snowman's face on one side. Sources state that this skin might include a special effect of an explosion of snow when the grenade is thrown.

6) 100 RP outfits

Image via Shooter YT

After reaching the max level of RP rank 100 in Season 17, players can choose between these two Cyborg themed suits (both male and female) of their choice. These outfits have a futuristic approach and also hints towards the theme of the next season.

7) Pan Skin

Image via ShooterYT

This turquoise-colored pan skin might be available in the 30th RP level, and when observed closely, it portrays the face of a sea dragon imprinted on the backside of the pan skin.

8) Vehicle Skin Retro Classic (Dacia)

Image via ShooterYT

The leaked Dacia skin may appear in an event in Season 17 of PUBG Mobile, and the skin is named Retro Classic Dacia. This skin provides the classic look of a Mercedes-Benz retro sports car and has a greyish color.

As stated previously, these reward leaks are not official and may not be there in the final update. They are only popular speculations from various sources.

Along with all these rewards, various other in-game event rewards and outfits will also be included. As always, free 600 UC will also be rewarded in the Season 17 Royale Pass for players to collect.

Most of the content mentioned in this article was seen in the Chinese release of the game. It is a well-known fact that most of the components of PUBG Mobile are first introduced in China, which is later made as a global release. Hence there is a possibility that these leaks may appear in the next official release of PUBG Mobile.

