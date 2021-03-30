PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date revealed

A new PUBG Mobile season begins every two months. The current one started on March 17, 2021. A new Royale Pass has been released, offering users a comprehensive collection of cosmetics and other items.

As always, players can upgrade to Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC

This article looks at the end date of the on-going Season 18 of PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile redeem codes: List of all redeem codes released in March 2021

PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date

PUBG Mobile Season 18 will draw to a close on May 15, 2021

As per the Royale Pass section, Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will conclude on May 15, 2021, after which the section will be locked. Players will not be able to complete missions to obtain the rewards.

The following season will commence a day after the existing one ends. The user's rank will also reset, and they will receive the rewards for the highest tier achieved.

Advertisement

Season 18 tier rewards

Players will receive numerous incentives for climbing up the ranks and reaching the pinnacle. The following are all the tier rewards for the on-going season.

Gold

Gold tier rewards

Platinum

Platinum tier rewards

Diamond

Advertisement

Diamond tier rewards

Crown

Crown tier rewards

Ace

Ace tier rewards

Conqueror

Conqueror tier rewards

Advertisement

Apart from this, there are no special rewards for the users in the bronze and silver tiers. Players will receive 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively.

Royale Pass Season 18 rewards

Here are some of the Royale Pass Season 18 rewards:

RP 1 – Heavenly Cadence Set or Stomping Beat Set, Electronica Hearts – AUG

RP 10 – Stomping Beat Ornament

RP 15 – Friends Forever Emote, Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S18)

RP 20 – Night Ensemble Backpack

RP 25 – Belly Drum emote

RP 30 – Electronica Hearts Parachute, Pink & Blue Harmony Finish Airplane

RP 45 – Pink & Blue Harmony – VSS

RP 50 – Electronic Hearts Set or Night Dancer Set

RP 60 – Night Ensemble Helmet

RP 70 – Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade

RP 80 – Heavenly Cadence – Kar98K

RP 90 – String Ensemble Headpiece

RP 100 – String Ensemble Set

Also read: Top 20 Clan Names for PUBG Mobile in 2021