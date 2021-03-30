Create
PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date revealed

According to the information in the RP section, PUBG Mobile Season 18 will end on May 15, 2021 (Image Via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 4 min ago
News

A new PUBG Mobile season begins every two months. The current one started on March 17, 2021. A new Royale Pass has been released, offering users a comprehensive collection of cosmetics and other items.

As always, players can upgrade to Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC

This article looks at the end date of the on-going Season 18 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date

PUBG Mobile Season 18 will draw to a close on May 15, 2021
As per the Royale Pass section, Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will conclude on May 15, 2021, after which the section will be locked. Players will not be able to complete missions to obtain the rewards.

The following season will commence a day after the existing one ends. The user's rank will also reset, and they will receive the rewards for the highest tier achieved.

Season 18 tier rewards

Players will receive numerous incentives for climbing up the ranks and reaching the pinnacle. The following are all the tier rewards for the on-going season.

Gold

Gold tier rewards
Platinum

Platinum tier rewards
Diamond

Diamond tier rewards
Crown

Crown tier rewards
Ace

Ace tier rewards
Conqueror

Conqueror tier rewards
Apart from this, there are no special rewards for the users in the bronze and silver tiers. Players will receive 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively.

Royale Pass Season 18 rewards

Here are some of the Royale Pass Season 18 rewards:

  • RP 1 – Heavenly Cadence Set or Stomping Beat Set, Electronica Hearts – AUG
  • RP 10 – Stomping Beat Ornament
  • RP 15 – Friends Forever Emote, Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S18)
  • RP 20 – Night Ensemble Backpack
  • RP 25 – Belly Drum emote
  • RP 30 – Electronica Hearts Parachute, Pink & Blue Harmony Finish Airplane
  • RP 45 – Pink & Blue Harmony – VSS
  • RP 50 – Electronic Hearts Set or Night Dancer Set
  • RP 60 – Night Ensemble Helmet
  • RP 70 – Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade
  • RP 80 – Heavenly Cadence – Kar98K
  • RP 90 – String Ensemble Headpiece
  • RP 100 – String Ensemble Set

Published 30 Mar 2021, 12:36 IST
PUBG
