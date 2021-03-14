PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass: Everything we know so far

The Royale Pass is undeniably among the most prized possessions for PUBG Mobile players. Every RP lasts roughly two months and offers a range of items, including themed outfits, vehicles and airplane reskins, and emotes.

The Royale Pass of the current season is about to end, and players can't wait to get a hold of the next season's RP, just around the corner.

This article provides players with an overview of the upcoming Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass

Release date

The end date of the current Royale Pass

The Royale Pass of the ongoing season should conclude on March 15th, after which the RP section will be locked. Users won't be able to access it to complete the missions.

The Royale Pass Season 18 will begin from March 17th and be based on the Hundred Rhythms theme. As per the 1.3 update patch notes, it will feature the 3rd Anniversary music theme screen and rewards.

This time around, players can select the rank rewards twice while progressing through the RP.

Price/cost

The cost of the Royale Pass Season 18 is expected to remain the same. Players can upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively, when the new pass is made available.

Leaks

Leaks for the Royale Pass Season 18 have already started pouring in. Here is the list of leaked rewards:

Heavenly Cadence Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts - AUG (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Royale Pass Avatar S18 (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Night Ensemble Backpack (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Belly Drum emote (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Heavenly Cadence - Kar98K (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

String Ensemble Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Users can watch this video to look at all the rewards:

