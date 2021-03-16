PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass release date and time revealed

Season 17 of PUBG Mobile has drawn to an end, and the next one is just a few hours away. The upcoming Royale Pass Season 18 is based on the exclusive theme of Hundred Rhythms.

Users can look ahead to the arrival of the new Royale Pass on PUBG Mobile as it is set to bring in various in-game items. These items include outfits, emotes, skins, and more.

In this Royale Pass, players will have the option to choose between two advanced sets at level 1 and 50. They can select rank rewards twice as they progress through it.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 release date and time

The existing Royale Pass has drawn to a close and has been locked for players. When players press the Royale Pass icon, they will see a message stating the time remaining until the arrival of next season.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 will begin at 2 AM UTC/7:30 AM IST on March 17, 2021

The new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 will begin at 2 AM UTC/7:30 AM IST on March 17, 2021, which is tomorrow. Users will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC once the pass is made available.

Leaked Rewards

Some of the rewards for the upcoming Royale Pass have been leaked.

Heavenly Cadence Set - RP 1(Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts - AUG - RP 1(Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Night Ensemble Backpack - RP 20(Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Belly Drum emote - RP 25 (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts Set - RP 50 (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

String Ensemble Set - RP100 (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Players can watch the following video to view more leaks of the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass:

