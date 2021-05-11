PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass free RP rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. The game offers Ultra HD quality graphics and some amazing in-game elements. Each season, a new Royale Pass is released in-game with loads of colorful outfits and weapon finishes.
To equip all rewards, players need to purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass subscription, which costs 600 UC or 1800 UC. There are also many rewards that they can receive without purchasing the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass.
This article lists all the free rewards coming in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile, as per leaks that have surfaced online.
PUBG Mobile Season 19: All the leaked free rewards
Here is the complete list of all the free RP rewards in the Season 19 Royale Pass that have been leaked:
- Rank 1: 3 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 3: 5 RP badges voucher(S19)
- Rank 5: 1 Rating protection card
- Rank 6: 2 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 7: 1000 BP
- Rank 9: Heart Emote (Cheer Park exclusive)
- Rank 10: 1 RP Mission cards
- Rank 11: 3 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 15: Flex Muscles emote
- Rank 16: 2 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 17: 1000 BP
- Rank 19: Like It Emote Bubble (Cheer Park exclusive)
- Rank 20: 30 silver fragments
- Rank 21: 3 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 23: 5 RP badges vouchers (S19)
- Rank 25: 1 Rating Protection Card
- Rank 26: 4 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 27: 1000 BP
- Rank 29: 15 silver fragmnets
- Rank 30: Scarab Totem Parachute
- Rank 31: 3 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 33: 1 Experience card
- Rank 35: 30 silver fragmnets
- Rank 36: 3 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 37: 1000 BP
- Rank 39: 15 silver fragmnets
- Rank 40: 3 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 41: 5 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 43: 1 BP card
- Rank 45: Alien UMP45 skin
- Rank 46: 4 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 47: 1000 BP
- Rank 49: 15 silver fragments
- Rank 50: 1 Rating Protection card
- Rank 51: 5 Supply crate scraps
- Rank 53: 1 Experience card
- Rank 55: 5 Classic crate scraps
- Rank 57: 1000 BP
- Rank 59: 15 silver fragmnets
- Rank 60: 10 Classic crate scraps
For more information, readers can view the video below:
