PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass free RP rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. The game offers Ultra HD quality graphics and some amazing in-game elements. Each season, a new Royale Pass is released in-game with loads of colorful outfits and weapon finishes.

To equip all rewards, players need to purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass subscription, which costs 600 UC or 1800 UC. There are also many rewards that they can receive without purchasing the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass.

This article lists all the free rewards coming in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile, as per leaks that have surfaced online.

PUBG Mobile Season 19: All the leaked free rewards

Here is the complete list of all the free RP rewards in the Season 19 Royale Pass that have been leaked:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 1: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 3: 5 RP badges voucher(S19)

Rank 5: 1 Rating protection card

Rank 6: 2 Classic crate scraps

Rank 7: 1000 BP

Rank 9: Heart Emote (Cheer Park exclusive)

Rank 10: 1 RP Mission cards

Rank 11: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 15: Flex Muscles emote

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 16: 2 Classic crate scraps

Rank 17: 1000 BP

Rank 19: Like It Emote Bubble (Cheer Park exclusive)

Rank 20: 30 silver fragments

Rank 21: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 23: 5 RP badges vouchers (S19)

Rank 25: 1 Rating Protection Card

Rank 26: 4 Classic crate scraps

Rank 27: 1000 BP

Rank 29: 15 silver fragmnets

Rank 30: Scarab Totem Parachute

Also read: Tips to reach Ace tier quickly in PUBG Mobile

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 31: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 33: 1 Experience card

Rank 35: 30 silver fragmnets

Rank 36: 3 Classic crate scraps

Rank 37: 1000 BP

Rank 39: 15 silver fragmnets

Rank 40: 3 Classic crate scraps

Rank 41: 5 Supply crate scraps

Rank 43: 1 BP card

Rank 45: Alien UMP45 skin

Rank 46: 4 Classic crate scraps

Rank 47: 1000 BP

Rank 49: 15 silver fragments

Rank 50: 1 Rating Protection card

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 51: 5 Supply crate scraps

Rank 53: 1 Experience card

Rank 55: 5 Classic crate scraps

Rank 57: 1000 BP

Rank 59: 15 silver fragmnets

Rank 60: 10 Classic crate scraps

For more information, readers can view the video below:

Also read: Top 5 tips to make your PUBG mobile gameplay more professional