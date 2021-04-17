PUBG Mobile: Season 19 tier rewards confirmed leaks

PUBG Mobile is one of the top grossers in the battle royale genre. The game offers its players an HD-quality battle royale experience with lots of modes and maps to explore.

The game has an impressive tier system that rewards players when they rank up to higher leagues in the title. With each new season in the game, the developers have added new rewards, including outfits and weapon skins.

PUBG Mobile: Season 19 tier rewards

Bronze Tier Rewards

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Bronze tier is the initial league of PUBG Mobile. A new player playing the game starts playing from the Bronze tier and can then rank up his/her league. The tier rewards for Bronze are 200 silver fragments.

Silver Tier Rewards

Image via PUBG Mobile

The silver tier rewards for Season 19 are 400 silver fragments.

Gold Tier Rewards

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Gold tier reward is the same outfit as displayed in the images above. Along with this, players will also get 600 free silver fragments.

Platinum Tier Rewards

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Upon reaching the Platinum tier, players will receive a mask for the Gold tier outfit. Moreover, players will also gain 800 silver fragments as a tier reward for Platinum in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile.

Diamond Tier Rewards

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Diamond tier in Season 19 has one of the fascinating rewards. The players will receive an M249 weapon skin for reaching the Diamond tier and playing five matches while in the Diamond tier.

The other rewards are 1,000 silver fragments that can be used to redeem outfits and other items from the "Redeem" section of the game.

Crown Tier Rewards

Image via PUBG Mobile

In Season 19, a player reaching the Crown tier will get three rating protection cards as tier rewards. These rating protection cards eliminate any negative tier ranking points if a player dies in the early stages of the match.

Other rewards include Season 18 Crown name tag, epic team entry effect, and 1,300 silver fragments.

Ace Tier Rewards

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Ace is one of the toughest leagues in the game. The competition is very high in the Ace tier as more skilled players come under the same lobbies. The Ace tier rewards for Season 19 are a Season 19 Ace parachute and 1,600 silver fragments.

Along with this, players will get Season 19 Ace title name tag and legendary team entry effect.

Conqueror Tier Rewards

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Conqueror is the most elite tier in the game. The title is only given to the top 500 players from each server after reaching the Ace tier. In Season 19, the tier rewards for Conqueror are Season 19 Conqueror frame, Season 19 Conqueror name tag, and Season 19 Conqueror title.

With this, a player will also receive the mythic entry effect and 2,000 silver fragments.

