PUBG Mobile Season 8: New Leaks Reveal M24 Skin, New UAZ Skin, And More Legendary Rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 8 leaks

PUBG Mobile will soon release the Season 8 for its players. The anticipated dates for the release of Season 8 of PUBG Mobile are between 15-17th July. This time PUBG Mobile has changed its theme for the Royale Pass yet again with skins and outfits based on ocean creatures. In season 7 the theme of Royale Pass was based on military and players got various military outfits and items. With the increase in the popularity of the game among a vast audience now, PUBG Mobile will change and introduce various features in Season 8.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Latest Leaks:

Currently, season 7 is going on in PUBG Mobile and players are still able to push their ranks in the game. But with the start of Season 8, the tiers of all players will fall and they have to again play to push their rankings.

In the latest leaks, it is confirmed that M24 is also getting a skin for itself. It is the only Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile without a weapon skin and players were complaining about the same. So to cope up with this PUBG Mobile will introduce a new skin for M24 with start of Season 8.

It is yet to be confirmed whether this skin will become available as a Royale Pass reward. Otherwise, players will have to buy it from the shop section using UC or from crates. But if it becomes available as a reward then it will be more beneficial to players as in crates there is less probability of getting good skins.

There are other rumors about some cool new UAZ skins coming in Season 8 of PUBG Mobile. These skins will also depict the ocean life as in the images we can clearly see some ocean creatures painted on the vehicle. There are also other rumors regarding boats also getting new skins but those rumors are yet to be confirmed.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 leaks

So stay tuned for more news on PUBG Mobile Season 8 rewards leaks and rumors right here on Sportskeeda.

